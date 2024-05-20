FHP: Driver, car sought after causing crash that killed motorcyclist in Poinciana

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist died following a crash in Poinciana on Sunday night, and now troopers are looking for a driver who they said took off after being involved in that crash.

It happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at Monterey Road and KOA Street, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said a motorcycle and two other vehicles were involved in the crash, which investigators believe unfolded as follows:

READ: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. throws punch at Kyle Busch after NASCAR All-Star Race

A motorcyclist was traveling westbound on KOA Street.

Troopers believe a car, traveling southbound on Monterey Road, was approaching a stop sign at the intersection of KOA Street.

Troopers said the car’s driver slowed but did not completely stop, failing to yield the right of way to the motorcyclist.

The car collided with the 2005 Honda motorcycle, pushing it into the path of a Ford Explorer SUV that was eastbound on KOA Street, approaching the intersection.

READ: Hit-and-run driver sought after bicyclist struck overnight in DeLand, troopers say

Both the motorcycle and its operator collided with the SUV.

FHP said the motorcyclist, 24, of Orlando, died at the crash scene.

The driver of the Ford SUV remained on site and was uninjured.

But the driver who initially struck the motorcycle drove off after the collision and is still at large, troopers said.

Based on the evidence collected at the crash site, FHP believes the hit-and-run vehicle could be:

Honda Accord

Model year: 2008-2010

Color: Mystic Green Metallic

Missing front bumper

Sample Photo of Possible Hit-and-Run Vehicle:

Sample photo of car possibly resembling suspect vehicle Troopers said the driver who fled might have been driving a 2008-2010 Honda Accord. Courtesy: FHP (Florida Highway Patrol)

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to Florida Highway Patrol at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

READ: Investigation continues into 11-year-old accused of fatally shooting woman in Ocoee

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group