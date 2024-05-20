Investigation continues into 11-year-old accused of fatally shooting woman in Ocoee

OCOEE, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy linked to a deadly shooting remained in custody at Orange County’s juvenile detention center on Monday.

Police said the boy shot and killed a 55-year-old woman Friday in Ocoee.

It happened on Idaho Court, not far from Spring Lake Elementary School.

In a courtroom Saturday morning, a relative of the boy cried when speaking before a judge.

“He biologically is my cousin,” she said. My mom has been his guardian since he was 6 weeks old.”

The woman asked the judge to allow other family members to visit the boy.

That permission was granted.

Investigators discovered shooting victim Sandra King at a home Friday before taking her to AdventHealth hospital in Apopka, where she died.

WFTV is working to learn from police the relationship between the 11-year-old and King.

Investigators have also not yet said whether they think the shooting was accidental or intentional.

