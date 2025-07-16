Flooding has been ongoing issue around Mims apartment complex

MIMS, Fla. — Some residents from a Mims apartment complex spent Wednesday moving out their belongings after it flooded in Tuesday’s rain.

It happened along U.S. 1 and Irwin Avenue.

Residents sifted through damage and tried to save what they could after their apartments flooded out.

“PlayStation 4 probably $400, tools probably $300.” Angus Campbell said of the damage from his unit. “I lost everything, absolutely everything. Thousands of dollars.”

Campbell said he was at work when his unit at the Patio Apartments was flooded. He rushed home when he found out what happened.

“There was so much water I could hardly force the door open and more water rushed in,” he said.

It’s not the first time it’s happened.

“This was the first unit that flooded when I was in here. This has happened about four times. They dug all these retention ponds. There’s three back here and then one big one up there. Didn’t help at all,” Campbell said.

“This is an area we were already looking to address,” said Brevard County spokesman Don Walker.

Walker said flooding has been an ongoing issue in this area of Mims. He says it’s partly due to construction on U.S. 1., and the flash flooding from the heavy rain made it even worse.

“We found some problem areas where we know there will be pipes that need to be placed. Some ditches that need to be cleared out,” said Walker.

Campbell said he’ll live with his father until he can save up the money to move someplace else.

“Really emotional. I come from a hard background. Now it’s all taken away and I have to start over again.” he said.

The owner of the Patio Apartments said they plan to take half off of this month’s rent, but Campbell said he hopes to get more help.

Walker said there will be public meetings taking place at the end of the month to talk about the flooding and figure out what to do next.

