New Target store in Lake Nona set to open in July

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new Target store coming to Lake Nona is one step closer to opening.

The 149,000-square-foot store is located at 6065 Lake Nona Boulevard and is expected to open in July.

On Thursday, the store will reach “Turnover Day,” when the contractor officially hands the keys to Target’s store team.

Media members are being invited inside for a first look at the store as Target prepares to open in one of Central Florida’s fastest-growing communities.

The event will include a ceremonial key handover to Store Director Roxy Martin and the team’s first walk-through of the completed space.

Organizers said construction crews will still be on site finishing final punch-list items, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the store before it opens to shoppers.

The new Target is expected to bring another major shopping destination to Lake Nona, a rapidly growing area in southeast Orlando.

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