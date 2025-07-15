Flooding displaces residents at Brevard County apartments

MIMS, Fla. — The owner of an apartment complex called the Patio is trying to figure out where to relocate residents after the place flooded.

Sue Goldthrop says the flooding was around 18 inches deep in some areas. She says she had a retention pond installed after flooding occurred after Hurricane Ian and was shocked when the place flooded again.

She says it started raining around 10 a.m. Tuesday and the place got flooded shortly after.

Nearby residents also had to have water pumped out of their yards, concerned the flooding would go inside.

The American Red Cross showed up in the neighborhood at Irwin Avenue and U.S. 1, trying to help people.

