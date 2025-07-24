Witness describes shooting the killed suspect’s grandparents, injured neighbor

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Texas man is behind bars, accused of murdering his grandparents in a shooting that also injured a neighbor’s granddaughter.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Jeremyah Campbell for the murders of George and Mary White.

Deputies say the incident unfolded last night near Washington Street and Milwaukee Avenue in West Melbourne and started as a domestic disturbance.

According to investigators, George White and a 25-year-old woman were shot at a neighbor’s home.

Mary White was shot inside the couple’s residence.

The 25-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

Neighbor Terry French, who has lived next door to the Whites for nearly 40 years, said George ran to his home for help.

He told Channel 9, “I have never, ever heard a gunshot out here in all them years. And now I got six of them. Four through my door. Probably nine-millimeter and two of them on the side of the house and three of them inside and my granddaughter shot in the leg, and he was killed last night in my house.”

Despite her injuries, French’s granddaughter is expected to fully recover.

“She’s tough. But I cannot believe it,” he said. A judge signed a no-bond warrant charging Campbell with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder, and shooting into an occupied residence.

He has been booked into the Brevard County Jail.

