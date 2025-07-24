LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly 30 dogs are in the Lake County Animal Shelter after deputies searched the home of a man suspected of dog fighting.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Deland and discovered the dogs.

Investigators said the dogs, ranging from elderly to puppies, were chained and in kennels, many showing scars consistent with dog fighting.

Nearly 30 dogs found scarred and caged in suspected dogfighting operation, deputies say

Deputies said they arrested Jason Bigger on charges including animal cruelty, and baiting and fighting of animals.

Anyone with information on the alleged dog fighting activities is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

