Kissimmee mayor’s family received $50,000 in COVID grants; Florida DOGE seeks documents

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The City of Kissimmee has been told by DOGE to turn over documents related to the city’s BOOST 2.0 grant program.

The request comes just weeks after Channel 9 first reported that Mayor Jackie Espinoza’s family businesses received $50,000 from the city-funded program.

BOOST 2.0 was designed to help businesses that said they were financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to city records, hundreds of thousands of dollars were distributed to businesses across Kissimmee — including three businesses owned by members of the Espinoza family.

Putting the grant program online was Mayor Espinoza’s proposal during a commission meeting last year.

When questioned during a December commission meeting, the mayor defended the grants awarded to her family saying her husband applied.

“My husband isn’t an elected official,” Espinoza said.“I am an elected official, so that still means I am no one’s punching bag. So don’t get it twisted. I will defend what’s mine. I will defend my family in spite of the criticism that are absolutely unfounded.”

Now, the program has caught the attention of the Florida Agency for Fiscal Oversight, the office leading the state’s DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) efforts.

Sources tell Channel 9 that the agency sent a letter to the city requesting documents related to American Rescue Plan Act funds, including BOOST 2.0 applications and a list of grant recipients.

The City of Kissimmee told Channel 9 there is no policy prohibiting elected officials, city employees, or their families from receiving leftover COVID-19 relief funds.

Previously obtained emails, first reported by WFTV, show the city attorney raised concerns that it could be a state ethics issue if the mayor personally accepted grant money.

Mayor Espinoza told Channel 9 that no individual is personally being investigated as part of the state’s review.

In an email to Channel 9, the city confirmed the state is requesting information dating back to 2020 and said:

“The City of Kissimmee welcomes this review and is fully cooperating to ensure transparency and accountability for our residents and business community.”

A city council meeting is underway at the city right now.

Channel 9 will continue to follow this developing story.

