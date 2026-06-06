Astronauts take shelter in SpaceX capsule due to space station air leak

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA says four astronauts and one cosmonaut temporarily took shelter inside a docked SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft on Thursday after an air leak on the Russian side of the International Space Station worsened during repair work.

The agency said the precautionary move involved members of the SpaceX Crew-12 mission and NASA astronaut Chris Williams while the Russian space agency Roscosmos worked to address the leak.

According to NASA, the issue is tied to the transfer tunnel of the Russian Zvezda service module, an area that has experienced cracks and air leaks for several years.

Roscosmos later paused repair efforts to collect additional data, and NASA cleared the crew to leave the Crew Dragon and return to normal operations aboard the station.

Florida Tech professor Don Platt said NASA’s decision was a precaution in case the leak worsened and required a rapid departure from the station.

“NASA decided it was prudent to have their crew go back into the Dragon module in case they did have to undock,” Platt said.

Platt noted that astronauts routinely train for emergency scenarios and are prepared to safely evacuate if necessary.

The incident also highlights the challenges of maintaining the aging International Space Station as NASA works with private companies to develop future commercial space stations that could eventually replace it.

NASA and Roscosmos continue to monitor the situation as engineers gather more information about the leak.

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