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Florida Governor candidates react after Jerry Demings exits race following prostate cancer diagnosis

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings suspends Florida governor campaign after cancer diagnosis
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida political leaders and candidates in the 2026 governor’s race are reacting after Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced he is suspending his campaign following a prostate cancer diagnosis.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

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