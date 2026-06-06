Florida Governor candidates react after Jerry Demings exits race following prostate cancer diagnosis

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida political leaders and candidates in the 2026 governor’s race are reacting after Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced he is suspending his campaign following a prostate cancer diagnosis.
I’m sorry to hear about Jerry’s diagnosis. I wish him strength, healing, and a successful recovery. He and his family are in my prayers. https://t.co/Yk8XidxDKe— Paul Renner (@Paul_Renner) June 5, 2026
Layla and I are praying for Mayor Demings and his family. Cancer affects far too many. We wish him strength during treatment and a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/FhHm5igRlI— Jay Collins (@JayCollinsFL) June 5, 2026
Erika and I are praying for Jerry and Val. May the Lord watch over the Demings family, provide them with strength and comfort, and bless Jerry with a swift recovery. https://t.co/q0NTuwznTK— Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) June 5, 2026
Mayor Demings has dedicated his life to public service, fighting with passion, mettle, and faith. I know he'll bring that same spirit to this new chapter. Laura and I wish him a full recovery as we personally pray for Jerry and his family. https://t.co/H1C71Bfn3U— David Jolly (@davidjollyfl) June 5, 2026
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