Former Osceola County high school campus monitor arrested on attempted sexual battery charge

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has detained a former campus monitor at Liberty High School after an investigation into suspected inappropriate conduct with students.

Investigators reported that deputies started examining the case on May 17 following a parent’s complaint about conversations between a student and an adult campus monitor.

During the investigation, they identified a second student who is also said to have been verbally propositioned.

Detectives later secured an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Justice Williams Jones. Authorities stated that Jones had been fired from Osceola County Public Schools on May 15 due to an unrelated issue and had returned to his residence in Vero Beach.

Authorities reported that Jones came back to Liberty High School on Thursday and was approached by deputies while seated in his vehicle. Investigators state he fled before being stopped by deputies on John Young Parkway, as traffic blocked his escape.

Jones was jailed at Osceola County Jail for attempted sexual battery with a victim aged 16 or 17 by someone over 24, and for fleeing from law enforcement.

Detectives reported that Jones confessed to escaping from deputies and admitted to having inappropriate contact with students during an interview.

The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who has had inappropriate interactions with Jones or suspects they might be a victim to reach out to investigators.

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