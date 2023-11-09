9 ways to celebrate Veterans Day in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Veterans Day this year, you have plenty of options across Central Florida.

Channel 9 compiled a list of 9 Veterans Day events happening across the area below:

1. Orlando Veterans Day Parade

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and his Veterans Advisory Council will host the 24th annual City of Orlando Veterans Day Parade in downtown Orlando on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The parade route begins at Robinson Street and Orange Avenue.

Following the parade, viewers and participants can continue celebrating and honoring our veterans at the city’s Veterans Day Celebration event from 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Eola Park immediately following the parade. The celebration and veterans’ information fair will feature music, food and fun for the whole family. Click here for more information.

2. Flagler Veterans Day Parade

The city of Bunnell proudly will host the Flagler Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 11, starting at 10 a.m. The procession will start at the Historic Coquina City Hall and end at the Flagler County Government Services Building, where a Veterans Day ceremony will follow.

3. Free entry at Dezerland Park

Active and retired military and service personnel will receive free entrance to the Orlando Auto Museum at Dezerland on Saturday, Nov. 11. Guests accompanying military members can purchase tickets for 50 percent off retail price. During their visits, guests can visit the Military Pavilion to see vehicles from America and its allies’ past wars and conflicts.

4. Free admission Central Florida Zoo

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens and VyStar Credit Union are proud to honor the military community by offering free admission to all veterans and active military members on Saturday, Nov. 11, and Sunday, Nov. 12.

5. Discounts at ICON Park

To celebrate Veterans Day, active and retired members of the U.S. military can take advantage of ICON Park’s ongoing military discount and receive 25% off admission to The Wheel at ICON Park with valid ID. Army vehicles will also be on display outside of Brother Jimmy’s and The Carousel on the Promenade for guests to take photos with all weekend long. Discount for The Wheel is available in person only.

6. Winter Springs Veterans Day Tribute

The city of Winter Springs will honor our nation’s heroes with a tribute event on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial at Winter Springs Town Center. This event offers a time to honor the city’s 2023 Hometown Hero and remember veterans and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved to the City Hall Chambers.

7. Veteran’s Day dinner presented by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary #2093

Every year the VFW hosts a free dinner to honor all armed forces veterans. This year, the dinner will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at 4444 Edgewater Drive, Orlando. Veterans eat free and their spouses and friends can eat for $12 per meal.

8. Orlando Science Center ceremony

Veterans will be honored with a wreath ceremony at Orlando Science Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. This ceremony is in partnership with Vision of Flight and made possible by Lockheed Martin. It will take place at the Red Tails Monument in Loch Haven Park, which is just outside the café entrance for Orlando Science Center.

There is no cost to attend the ceremony, but for those who want to explore Orlando Science Center afterward, tickets are required. General admission fees are $24 for adults and $18 for youth (ages 2-11). The Orlando Science Center is offering free admission to veterans and active military personnel with military ID and their attending family members will receive 50% off admission, from now until Nov. 19. Click here for more information.

9. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex 2023 Veterans Day Offer

In honor of Veterans Day, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is thanking veterans, active duty, retired, and reserve military for their service to the United States. They will receive complimentary admission from Nov. 6 to 12 for themselves and 50% off for four family members.

