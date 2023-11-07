Happening Thursday: Job fair for veterans and their families in Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two days before Veterans Day, CareerSource Central Florida will host a job fair for veterans and their families.

The 11th annual Paychecks for Patriots job fair will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Valencia College School of Public Safety, located at 8600 Valencia College Lane. The event is dedicated to addressing the employment needs of service members and veterans in Central Florida.

Participating companies include Disney Military, Amazon, Addition Financial, Community Health Centers, Desoto Group, OMNI Hotel and Resort, UF Health Central Florida, and more, offering career opportunities as dental assistants, area ride and show technicians, daycare teachers, painters, transportation supervisor, school crossing guard, medical assistant and more.

Veterans and their family members from Lake, Osceola, Orange, Seminole, and Sumter counties are invited to the event. Attendees are asked to bring multiple copies of their resumes and to be ready for interviews.

Non-veterans are also encouraged to attend.

Those interested in participating need to register online here.

