Universal Orlando Resort will showcase ‘portals’ to Epic Universe in these major US cities

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort is taking its brand-new theme park on the road.

The company released details Monday about an upcoming “National Epic Universe Portal Tour.

Universal will be showing off what guests can expect when the new park opens.

It will make stops in Atlanta, New York, Philadelphia, and Chicago.

Universal is also previewing an experience coming to the park’s “Dark Universe” section.

The “Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience” will allow kids and adults to transform into monsters like Dracula, the Wolfman, and more.

Reservations for the experience are on sale now.

Epic Universe officially opens on May 22.

