Orlando International Airport expands global reach with new international flights

As Kevin Thibault prepares to depart from his role leading Orlando International Airport, he does so having overseen the addition of several new international flights — and with the stage set for more to come.

Already, the airport has drawn a returning flight from Air France for the first time since 2012, new seasonal service to Madrid from Iberia and a new flight to Munich from Discover Airlines which launched in March.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority and Osceola County also inked an agreement with Incheon International Airport earlier this year, laying the groundwork for direct service between Orlando and Incheon, South Korea.

