9 Family teams up for 18th annual Back-to-School Backpack-a-thon

ORLANDO, Fla. — School starts in less than three weeks for most Central Florida kids and starting off the school year without the right tools can be a daunting challenge.

This year, 9 Family Connection teamed up with the Mercy Road Initiative at Northland Church for the 18th annual Back-to-School Backpack-a-Thon.

The Backpack-a-Thon was a community-wide effort in which local businesses, school and residents came together to donate backpack and supplies.

“Our goal is to help over 5000 students right here in Central Florida,” said Michael Radka from Mercy Road Initiatives.

This year’s focus is on students who have unique learning disabilities and single parent homes.

“Who doesn’t know a single mom in their life and if we can help them, we are really making a difference in our community,” Radka said.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 30% of households in Central Florida are single parent homes, with the majority of those being single moms.

The annual Backpack-a-Thon is set to hit a major milestone this year, being on pace to hand out its millionth backpack.

Each backpack is filled with essential items like notebooks, pencils, crayons and more.

If you would like to donate, you can head to 9Family.com and click the Backpack-a-Thon link and you will be able to pick the backpack you want to donate.

“You will see the backpacks. You’ll go wow these are amazing. What quality. Then you’ll order one and then you’ll say, ‘no I better order ten’,” Radka added.

