First shoes, now liquids? TSA may change liquid restrictions

A week after the Department of Homeland Security lifted the requirement that shoes needed to be removed by most passengers going through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints, another change may be in the works.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said she is looking at “everything the TSA” does and is looking at changing how much liquid a passenger can have when going through security, The Associated Press reported.

“The liquids, I’m questioning. So that maybe the next big announcement is what size your liquids need to be,” she said in a conference hosted by The Hill and NewsNation. “We have put in place in TSA a multilayered screening process that allows us to change some of how we do security and screening so it’s still safe.”

Right now, travelers can have liquids in travel-sized containers 3.4 ounces or less, placed in a one-quart resealable plastic bag. Anything else, except for medications and baby formula, must be placed in checked bags. The rules apply to liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes.

Those without TSA Precheck then put the bag of containers in a bin for scanning. Precheck passengers can leave their bag in their carry-on.

The rules have been in place since 2006 after a terrorist plot tried to detonate liquid explosives on transatlantic flights. The plot was discovered by British police, CNN reported.

She did not give details on any potential change other than to say she hopes to streamline travel.

“Hopefully the future of an airport, where I’m looking to go, is that you walk in the door with your carry-on suitcase, you walk through a scanner and go right to your flight,” Noem said, according to CNN. “It takes you one minute.”

She said her department is in discussions with several companies to provide technology to do that and that pilot programs would be rolled out at some airports before the procedure is adopted.

