Jazz great Maurice Brown headlines Orlando Jazz Series at Dr. Phillips Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — Grammy-Award winning jazz trumpeter Maurice “Mobetta” Brown is set to perform in Orlando next month as part of a highly anticipated three-part jazz series presented by The Orlando Jazz Collective.

Held at Judson’s Live inside The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, this series promises a unique blend of jazz, funk, and hip-hop.

The series kicks-off July 27 with pianist and composer Javier Santiago, joined by saxophonist Braxton Cook, drummer Jonathan Pinson, and bassist Dion Kerr. Santiago, celebrated for his integration of jazz and hip-hop, has collaborated with legends like Herbie Hancock and Terrace Martin.

Javier Santiago Jazz great Maurice Brown headline Orlando Jazz Series at Dr. Phillips Center (Wayne Brock)

On August 31, Maurice “Mobetta” Brown will showcase his dynamic style, blending contemporary jazz, blues-rock, and hip-hop. Brown, who moved to New York after Hurricane Katrina, has worked with music greats, Aretha Franklin and The Roots. Central Florida native Tyreek McDole will join him as a special guest performer.

The series concludes on October 12 with the innovative Butcher Brown, known for merging jazz with funk, soul, and rock. Their latest release, “Solar Music” (2023), highlights their skill in blending acoustic and electric sounds.

Buther Brown Jazz great Maurice Brown headline Orlando Jazz Series at Dr. Phillips Center (Jacky Flav/Jacky Flav)

“I am so proud of our three-part series,” said Jerry Jasmin, President of the Orlando Jazz Collective. “It’s a testament to our commitment and passion for jazz, showcasing our dedication to making a significant impact on the jazz community. Together, we are not only celebrating the rich history of jazz but also fostering its growth and evolution for future generations.”

To purchase tickets for the series, including access to a pre-show soiree at Judson’s Live, CLICK HERE.

