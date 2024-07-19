Winter Park plant store The Heavy closes after 6 years

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Winter Park plant store The Heavy has permanently closed after six years in business to focus on a “new project.”

The store, which was located on Harmon Avenue in the old Lombardi’s Seafood building, announced the news on Instagram on July 12.

“As most of you know, after six amazing years in the former Lombardi’s space, we’ve moved,” the store said in the post. “No words could possibly express our gratitude and sincere appreciation for everyone who has walked through these roll up doors -- friends, family, staff, brides, grooms, all the vendors, the photographers.”

The Heavy recently opened a new store called Garden Tiger on Alden Road along Lake Formosa in Orlando’s Ivanhoe Village.

See a map of the new store below:

