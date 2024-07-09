Orlando’s Zymarium Meadery opens new events space

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new events space is now open at Zymarium Meadery in Orlando’s Mills 50 District.

The expanded multi-purpose space -- called RīZōM at Zymarium Meadery -- opened June 28 in the back of the meadery, which produces mead -- an alcohol made from honey.

Ginger Leigh, the meadery’s co-owner, said she named the space RīZōM after the word “rhizome,” which is a continuously growing underground root system.

She unveiled the space with an immersive light Installation that she designed and created called “Intraspection,” which debuted in 2020 at Leu Gardens’ Dazzling Nights event.

It has also been featured in Creative City Project’s IMMERSE event in downtown Orlando.

The light installation will be featured in the space leading up to the meadery’s one-year anniversary in August.

After that, the space will be used to host events, including beekeeper talks, workshops, art displays and gaming tournaments, the meadery said in a news release.

The space can also be rented out for private events.

“When I first started conceptualizing how this area of the meadery could be used, I knew that I wanted to continue the legacy of the building, which was originally a creative studio,” Leigh said in a prepared statement. “I’m looking forward to seeing the community experience Zymarium in a new and interesting way.”

RīZōM at Zymarium Meadery will be open 6 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday for those age 21 or older.

The meadery said entrance is free with proof of a drink purchase.

See a map of it below:

