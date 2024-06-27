Orange County schools plans $45 million project near Mills 50

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando Gifted Academy will get a new $45 million, 100,000-square-foot home on its campus near the Mills 50 District.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Orange County Public Schools has issued a request for qualifications for architectural and engineering services for the new multistory facility on a nine-acre site at 1121 N. Fern Creek Ave. for up to 700 students in grades 2-8. OCPS will take bids on RFQ 2404PS until July 17.

It expects to award the contract in September.

Read: Apopka food hall finally under construction

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group