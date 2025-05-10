Wesley Pharmaceuticals opens large facility in Orlando, plans to hire dozens of employees

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A pharmaceutical company soon will hire 100 people in Orlando this year after opening a new 55,000-square-foot facility.

Wesley Pharmaceuticals — a sister brand of Orlando-based Olympia Pharmaceuticals — debuted its 503B outsourcing facility at 5551 Vanguard St. in Orlando with a May 8 ribbon cutting and visit from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The company will have a total of 150 employees at the site once fully hired out.

A 503B outsourcing facility can compound various medications in large quantities, with the new facility able to produce 300,000 vials per week. The organization is working on obtaining licenses so it can provide medication to health care providers nationwide.

