Apopka food hall finally under construction

APOPKA, Fla. — Crews are excavating a century-old building in downtown Apopka after construction on the area’s first food hall finally crosses the starting line.

Hall’s on 5th will be located in the former Hall’s Feed store a block away from City Hall.

The owners celebrated the “groundbreaking” by posting video of contractors and machinery inside the facility and a photo of an old beer can found during the digging.

“This whole experience has been an exercise in patience and faith,” they wrote.

The concept was first announced in early 2023. Once completed, the hall will have up to eight vendors, including a craft cocktail bar.

An FAQ on the hall’s website said they are in negotiations with potential tenants and renderings would be coming soon.

A timeline for the hall’s grand opening has not been announced.

The food hall would bring badly needed traffic to downtown Apopka, which developers have derided for its lack of opportunities and attractiveness to small businesses.

Another project under development would see affordable housing and an event stage built near the city’s train station, which could also be used to host food truck events.

