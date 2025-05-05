Oviedo to hire design firm for $10 million project

OVIEDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Oviedo is on the hunt for a design firm tied to a $10 million expansion to its police headquarters.

The city will bid out the role tied to its proposed 10,000-square-foot annex next to its existing building at 300 Alexandria Blvd. The current space — which will be renovated — has more than 19,000 square feet but has run out of room as the city has grown.

Read: Traffic Advisory: Overnight closures scheduled on Interstate 4

Oviedo’s population has increased from 26,316 in 2000 to 40,059 in 2020, according to the U.S. Census. The city’s voters approved borrowing $11.4 million in 2016, but the city three times tried unsuccessfully to increase the amount of funding through ballot initiatives to build a bigger building that included both the HQ and annex.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group