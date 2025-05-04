Traffic Advisory: Overnight closures scheduled on Interstate 4

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is implementing overnight closures along Interstate 4 (I-4) between the Kirkman Road (State Road (S.R.) 435) and S.R. 528 (Beachline Expressway) interchanges beginning Sunday, May 4, through the morning of Friday, May 9.

The closures will begin as early as 10:00 p.m. each evening and are anticipated to resume by 6:00 a.m. the subsequent morning.

Road Closure

From Sunday night, May 4, to Tuesday night, May 6, all westbound lanes and ramps of I-4, from Kirkman Road to just west of S.R. 528, will be closed. The only exceptions are the westbound I-4 entrance ramp from westbound S.R. 528 and the westbound I-4 exit ramp to Kirkman Road.

On the evenings of Wednesday, May 7, and Thursday, May 8, all lanes of eastbound I-4 beneath S.R. 528 will be closed overnight. Additionally, the westbound I-4 exit ramp to S.R. 528, Exit 72, will also close on both nights during this operation.

FDOT is making these closures in preparation for a traffic shift onto the brand-new ramp lane. This operation is essential in the project to widen the I-4 westbound exit ramp to eastbound S.R. 528 from one lane to two.

From May 4 to 6, westbound I-4 motorists will exit at 75B to southbound Kirkman Road (S.R. 435), then take the Sand Lake Road (S.R. 482) ramp, staying in the left lane to turn left onto eastbound Sand Lake Road, proceeding to John Young Parkway (S.R. 423).

Motorists will turn right onto southbound John Young Parkway to S.R. 528. Drivers returning to I-4 will continue west on S.R. 528 and take the left entrance ramp for westbound I-4.

Eastbound motorists on Sand Lake Road wanting to access westbound I-4 should turn right onto southbound Turkey Lake Road to Central Florida Parkway. Then, turn left onto eastbound Central Florida Parkway and take the first right onto the westbound I-4 entrance ramp.

During the overnight closures on May 7 and 8, drivers heading east on I-4 will need to exit at Exit 72 to access eastbound S.R. 528. They should then take Exit 1 to reach northbound International Drive, followed by an immediate right turn onto the loop ramp for westbound S.R. 528. After that, drivers can continue onto eastbound I-4.

Westbound motorists on I-4 aiming for eastbound S.R. 528 should exit early at 75B, head south on Kirkman Road, then take the Sand Lake Road ramp by turning left at the signal.

From there, motorists will turn right onto southbound John Young Parkway, proceeding to S.R. 528. The attached map provides detailed detour information.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) advises motorists to follow all posted detour signs. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

