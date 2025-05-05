Counselors head to Osceola High School after 3 students hurt in weekend shooting in Davenport

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Counselors will join students and staff on campus Monday at Osceola High School in Kissimmee, district officials say.

The measure comes after a shooting left as many as three students hurt over the weekend.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Famagusta Drive in Davenport.

Investigators said a group of people was involved in some sort of altercation that eventually led to gunfire. PCSO reported two people were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Later Sunday, Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, principal at Osceola High School, shared a statement on Facebook informing the “Kowboy family” about a “tragic incident” involving students at Osceola High. Channel 9 confirmed with the School District of Osceola County that the incident Kennedy referred to was the shooting in Davenport.

While a normal class schedule is planned Monday for students, counselors will be on hand to help those who feel they need to talk to a professional about the incident, Kennedy said.

“We are mindful that tomorrow [Monday] begins both state and Advanced Placement testing, so please reach out to administration if your student has been affected by the events that took place so we can seek to make arrangements to ensure they are also supported academically by our team.”

Kennedy’s message also noted that three students were hurt in the incident, one person more than what the Sheriff’s Office had initially reported.

All victims are expected to survive. Their names have not been released.

