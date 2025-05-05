South Street traffic squeeze officially underway in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a one week delay, a new phase of construction is finally underway in the Summerlin Avenue Improvement Project near downtown Orlando.

Crews lined sections of South Street and Summerlin Avenue with new construction barrels Monday morning.

South Street lane closures in Orlando A section of South Street near Downtown Orlando is being reduced to a single lane starting on May 5. (WFTV staff)

A stretch of busy South Street was reduced from three lanes to one.

Here’s how the changes are expected to affect drivers over the next five months:

South Street impact: Only one westbound lane of South Street will be open to traffic from South Mills Avenue to just west of Summerlin Avenue. Traffic on South Street will then resume three lanes.

Summerlin Avenue impact: Traffic traveling north and south on Summerlin Avenue will be rerouted around the closure between East Anderson Street and Pine Street.

The city of Orlando and Orlando Utilities Commission said the temporary changes are necessary because of the long-term project that aims to upgrade OUC’s drinking water and Orlando’s sanitary sewer and stormwater systems.

For more information about this phase of the Summerlin Avenue Improvement Project, click HERE.

