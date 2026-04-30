I-95 and US-1 interchange rebuild starts years ahead of schedule in Ormond Beach

CENTRAL FLORIDA — A major commute headache for Central Florida drivers is getting fixed years sooner than expected.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced today that construction on the I-95 and US-1 interchange in Ormond Beach will begin this year, not in the late 2030s as originally planned.

The $130 million project will completely modernize one of Florida’s oldest interchanges, which was first built in the 1960s. Drivers can expect wider on-ramps and off-ramps, safer merges, and US-1 expanding from four lanes to six between Plantation Oaks Boulevard and Destination Daytona Lane. A shared-use path for bicyclists and pedestrians will also be added.

“This project has been accelerated by an additional year ahead of schedule and now is officially breaking ground in 2026,” Governor DeSantis said during a news conference in Volusia County.

The accelerated timeline is thanks to Florida’s Moving Florida Forward infrastructure initiative and a new construction method called Modified Phased Design-Build. The approach lets planners and builders collaborate from the start to cut delays and find cost savings.

“You can always make excuses for things, right? Or you can say, I’m going to get the job done,” DeSantis said.

FDOT says the new method is projected to save more than $70 million. Those savings will go toward other transportation upgrades across the state. Beyond the cost savings, the project is expected to pump $554 million into the local economy through jobs and growth.

Safety is a major driver for the early start. According to the City of Ormond Beach, nearly 80 crashes have happened at this interchange in just the last three years. Officials say the outdated 1960s design creates dangerous merge points that put drivers at risk every day.

The urgency extends beyond Volusia County. A recent analysis reported by WFTV found that I-95 in Florida is the nation’s deadliest highway, with more than 1,700 fatal crashes between 2019 and 2023. Modernizing aging interchanges like this one is seen as a critical step toward saving lives.

Most construction work will happen during nighttime hours to minimize impacts on traffic. Lane closures will be avoided during holidays and major events like Bike Week. The project is expected to be completed in late 2027.

Motorists are encouraged to follow posted signage, avoid distractions, and drive carefully through the construction zone once work begins.

For the latest updates on this project and your commute, stay with WFTV Eyewitness News.

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