ICON Park updates chaperone policy after teen takeover chaos

ORLANDO, Fla. — ICON Park has introduced updated chaperone policy language as leaders across the tourism district respond to recent large gatherings along International Drive.

The attraction said the policy is not currently active but may be implemented at any time without prior notice.

Under the policy, guests 17 and younger would need to be accompanied by a parent, guardian or chaperone who is at least 21 years old to enter or remain on the property.

One adult would be allowed to supervise no more than six minors. The adult would also need to remain on site during the visit and be reachable by phone at all times.

ICON Park said the updated language is part of broader efforts tied to recent organized meetups at entertainment destinations across Central Florida.

Mike Scott said Orange County is working with tourism partners, businesses and law enforcement to maintain a safe environment for both visitors and residents.

District leaders said coordination is ongoing among Orange County, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the International Drive Business Improvement District and the International Drive Chamber of Commerce.

Officials said the goal is to maintain a family-friendly experience as visitation increases across the district.

See the full policy language below:

ICON Park always has the safety of our guests and employees top of mind. We are committed to keeping ICON Park a place where guests of all ages can come and enjoy all we have to offer.

As part of this commitment, the following Chaperone Policy may be activated at any time without prior notice:

Guests 17 years of age and younger must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or chaperone aged 21 years of age or older, to enter or remain on ICON Park property.

One Chaperone may accompany no more than six guests aged 17 or younger. Chaperones must enter the park with their group, remain inside the park for the duration of the visit and be reachable by phone at all times.

ICON Park does not assume responsibility or liability for unattended minors. Parents, guardians, and chaperones may be held legally liable for the actions of the minors under their supervision.”

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