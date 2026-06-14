Severe thunderstorm warnings issued across Central Florida

Update 5:15 p.m.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Severe T’Storm Warning has been issued for southeastern Osceola County until 5:15 pm.

This includes Kenansville.

Movement is nearly stationary.

Greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, very intense lightning and small hail.

Additional strong to severe storms remain possible across Central Florida this evening.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Brevard County until 5 pm

A Severe T’Storm Warning has been issued for southeastern Brevard County until 5:00 pm.

Forecast: Sunday, June 14, 2026 A Severe T’Storm Warning has been issued for southeastern Brevard County until 5:00 pm.

This includes Melbourne, Palm Bay and Satellite Beach.

Movement is to the north at 10 mph.

Greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, very intense lightning and small hail.

Additional strong to severe storms are possible across Central Florida this afternoon and evening.

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