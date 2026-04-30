Florida Supreme Court orders DNA re-testing in James Duckett case

STARK, Fla. — The State Supreme Court has ordered DNA re-testing in the case of James Duckett, who was sentenced to death for the 1987 rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Lake County.

This decision follows the justices’ finding that Duckett had not received complete results of previous postconviction DNA testing.

The postconviction DNA testing was initially ordered after the governor signed Duckett’s death warrant in February of this year.

The case now returns to court. The stay of execution remains in place.

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