Florida tattoo shop offers medical team for anesthesia tattoos

MIAMI, Fla. — A Florida tattoo parlor is offering customers anesthesia for tattoo appointments, allowing large-scale work to be completed in a single session.

These medically supervised procedures, which include a nurse and an anesthesiologist for monitoring, cost around $32,000.

The owner of the tattoo parlor indicated that complex, large-scale tattoos can typically take years to finish, requiring multiple lengthy appointments.

The use of anesthesia enables these extensive tattoo projects to be completed in one five- to six-hour session.

Dr. Anesthesiology Chief Cameron Howard emphasized the importance of safety measures for these procedures.

“For patients receiving anesthesia for a tattoo, they should have all of the same precautions and the same emergency capabilities available to them,” Dr. Howard said.

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