Temple Terrace officer charged in crash that killed 6-year-old girl

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — A Temple Terrace Police officer has been charged in a crash that killed a 6-year-old girl after investigators said he was driving more than 100 mph before the collision.

Florida Highway Patrol said Officer Zachary Mason Krug surrendered Thursday at the Hillsborough County Jail and was charged with vehicular homicide and three counts of reckless driving involving serious bodily injury.

Temple Terrace Crash

Investigators said Krug was driving a police Ford Explorer westbound on East Fowler Avenue in Temple Terrace when a Nissan Pathfinder turned left into the intersection at North Drive.

FHP said the patrol vehicle struck the SUV, sending both vehicles into a ditch along the roadway.

The 36-year-old driver of the SUV and three child passengers were taken to hospitals with injuries.

Temple Terrace Crash

A 6-year-old girl later died from injuries suffered in the crash, according to investigators. An 8-year-old girl remains hospitalized, while a 1-year-old child was also injured.

Troopers said Krug’s speed was the primary factor in the crash after an extensive traffic homicide investigation.

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