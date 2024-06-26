Black Rooster Taqueria closes Curry Ford West location

ORLANDO, Fla. — Black Rooster Taqueria announced Tuesday that it has permanently closed its Curry Ford West location in Orlando.

The restaurant, which was at Curry Ford Road and South Crystal Lake Drive, closed after brunch service Sunday.

“The ultimate decision was not easy, but it is one that we have made with thoughtful consideration,” the restaurant said in a social media post. “We are deeply thankful for the incredible memories we were able to create there and the trust you’ve placed in us. Your patronage has been the foundation of our success, and we appreciate every moment we’ve been able to share with you.”

Read: EDC Orlando reveals full 2024 lineup

Read: New high-end Mexican restaurant planned for Maitland

The restaurant’s original location on North Mills Avenue near Montana Street in Orlando’s Mills 50 District remains open.

There is also a location in Inter & Co Stadium in Parramore.

See a map of the restaurant:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group