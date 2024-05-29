New high-end Mexican restaurant planned for Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. — A new high-end Mexican restaurant is in the works for Maitland.

Naya Comida + Barrita said that it is still in the permitting stages, so it does not yet have a projected opening date.

But it said it plans to build the restaurant near Trelago Way and Maitland Boulevard.

The restaurant will feature contemporary regional Mexican cuisine incorporating wood fire and nixtamal -- the process of cooking and steeping corn in an alkaline solution.

Naya’s cocktails will be mezcal-centric and agave-forward.

The restaurant said its design and menu will be inspired by the Riviera Nayarit’s Pacific coast and lush rainforest.

Cultura Hospitality, which also owns Agave Azul Cocina Mexicana, is the company behind Naya.

Agave Azul has locations in Winter Park, Windermere, Winter Springs and Dr. Phillips as well as restaurants near MetroWest and Orlando International Airport.

The company is also behind Balam, which is a contemporary regional Mexican restaurant that will bring the flavors of the Yucatán to Orlando’s Mills 50 District.

That restaurant will be built at the site of the old Armstrong Lock & Security Products at North Mills Avenue and Lake Highland Drive.

See a map of Naya below:

