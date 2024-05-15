Long-awaited Mills 50 restaurant & bar announces opening date

ORLANDO, Fla. — A long-awaited restaurant and bar will soon open in Orlando’s Mills 50 District.
Lamp & Shade Craft Kitchen and Cocktails -- on North Mills Avenue near Virginia Drive -- said it will accept walk-ins Monday and Tuesday.
It will begin accepting reservations May 22 -- the day of its planned soft opening.
The restaurant will open in a building that housed The Lamp & Shade Fair lighting store for more than 50 years.
Photos: Lamp & Shade Craft Kitchen and Cocktails
It will offer riffs on classic tiki cocktails as well as an Asian-inspired tapas menu developed by Executive Chef Ryan Stewart.
The restaurant’s owners also own Thrive Cocktail Lounge & Eatery in downtown Orlando and Bounce House Social Eats near the University of Central Florida.
See a map of the restaurant below:
