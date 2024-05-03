Orlando’s Packing District: See the food hall vendors

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Packing District in Orlando has just unpacked new details about its soon-to-open food hall.

On Friday, operators announced three more of the nearly one dozen anticipated food vendors.

The Great Southern Box Food Hall is set to open sometime in May.

Newly revealed vendors include:

They will join these previously announced vendors:

Chef Akhtar Nawab and his group, Hospitality HQ, will manage and operate The Great Southern Box Company Food Hall and said the space will represent “a diverse offering of food with a focus on immigrant cuisine.”

The food hall, located near the corner of Orange Blossom Trail and Princeton Street in Orlando, will encompass more than 22,000 square feet of space.

It will also include a microbrewery operated by Orange County Brewers and an event space roughly 5,000 square feet in size.

