Dr. Phillips’ juice stand replica opens in Orlando’s Packing District

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new business in Orlando’s Packing District officially opened to the public on Monday.

It’s a replica of an iconic shop called the Juice Stand, which was the center of Dr. Phillips Citrus Operations.

It’s located on the corner of Orange Blossom Trail and Princeton Street.

Foxtail Coffee announced its new location in the Packing District, and it’s one of the brands in the new building.

Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream and Ravenous Pig Brewery will also offer menu items at the location.

Repurposed brick from old Dr. Phillips buildings in the 1900s was used for the Juice Stand replica’s countertops and outside benches.

