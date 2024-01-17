Experience downtown Orlando in a new light with ‘Prismatica’

ORLANDO, Fla. — You can immerse yourself in creative expression as a new art piece comes to downtown Orlando.

See a blend of art and innovation in one of the city’s urban spaces at Lake Lucerne and 30 S. Orange Ave.

RAW Design, from the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership, created the installation “Prismatica.”

The interactive experience is perfect for visitors, local residents and employees working in the Central Business District to explore the downtown area.

Guests are invited to “be part of the kaleidoscope” through Feb. 11.

