ORLANDO, Fla. — Pet Alliance announced the 30th anniversary return of the “Paws in the Park,” on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Orlando’s largest pet festival is back featuring adoptable pets, dock diving and doggy sports, pet costume contest, food trucks, beer garden, pet-friendly vendors and more.

Paws in the Park will feature its signature Pet Costume Contest featuring celebrity judges and cash prizes. This year’s themes are show your Orlando pride, stars of film & tv, fun with food.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 ‘Paws in the Park’ returns to Lake Eola for its 30th year of bring your furry friends together

There will be a full day of activities for both fur babies and their humans including, dock diving for dogs, lure courses, a beer garden, a variety of food trucks and shopping, pet products and more, plus plenty of pet adoption opportunities.

Pet Alliance’s mobile vet unit will also be on site and providing free vaccines.

Read: LEGOLAND unveils new attraction that is set to open in the spring

“Orlando’s incredible animal loving community is like no other, and we are thrilled to join back together for the milestone 30th anniversary year of our most popular annual event,” says Pet Alliance Executive Director Steve Bardy. “With the return of festival festivities like the adorable Pet Costume Contest and always amazing dock diving for dogs, plus cool new swag items for fundraising, we promise this year’s Paws in the Park will be our best to date, and we look forward to seeing everyone and their beloved fur family there.”

Read: MCO ‘Traveler’ refreshed after four decades

The event is free and open to the public, with fundraising opportunities available to help support Pet Alliance.

For more information on Paws in the Park and to register for the costume contest, CLICK HERE.

Read: Monday night: Scattered rain and humid temperatures

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group