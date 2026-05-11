Sarasota woman sentenced for threatening MAGA supporters on TikTok

TAMPA, Fla. — A Sarasota woman has been sentenced to federal prison after prosecutors said she made threats against MAGA supporters on TikTok.

Desiree Doreen Segari, 41, was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison for interstate communication of a threat to injure, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

A federal jury found Segari guilty Jan. 13. She was indicted Sept. 18, 2025.

According to evidence presented at trial, Segari posted a video on TikTok on Aug. 17, 2025, calling for MAGA supporters to be shot on sight.

Prosecutors said Segari referenced people using their Second Amendment rights and said that if someone saw a person wearing a MAGA hat, they should shoot them.

While saying “pew pew,” prosecutors said Segari used hand gestures mimicking the firing of a gun.

Prosecutors said Segari also stated that MAGA supporters deserved to be terrified and scared to walk in the streets because “real Americans” would kill them.

Investigators said Segari included a caption with the video that encouraged others to share it, repost it and use a related hashtag.

The next day, prosecutors said Segari posted another TikTok video repeating similar statements while again using hand gestures to mimic firing a gun.

The case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Sinacore prosecuted the case.

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