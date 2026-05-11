1 arrested in I-95 traffic stop, 7 men ran away from police

Update 5:11pm:

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — FHP provides an update regarding a traffic incident where they say a group of seven men ran from a white van during a traffic stop on I95.

Angel Gomez Lopez, an 18-year-old from Orlando, Florida, was arrested early Monday morning in Sebastian, Brevard County, Florida.

It all began when FHP observed a white 2007 Ford transit van weaving in and out of traffic, nearly colliding with a semi-truck. Following the stop, Lopez attempted to run away into the woods. Law enforcement tased him twice but say he continued to resist arrest and even struck an officer with a closed hand.

Before being booked he was taken to Palm Bay Hospital for medical clearance. Lopez faces a felony charge of battery on a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer without violence.

He was granted no bond for a felony charge of battery on a law enforcement officer. He was granted a $500 bond for a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer without violence. Additional charges include resisting and obstructing without violence.

Multiple agencies provided assistance during the incident, including the Brevard County Sheriffs Office, FWC K-9 units, aviation units and drone units.

Brevard County deputies search for several people who fled I-95 traffic stop

Law enforcement in Brevard County is searching for several people who ran after a traffic stop Monday morning.

Several Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Brevard County deputies responded around 6 a.m. after a traffic stop on southbound I-95 near St. Johns Heritage Parkway.

Several law enforcement vehicles were seen in the area where a white van was pulled over on the side of the interstate.

Brevard County deputies said they are assisting FHP after several subjects fled from a traffic stop.

Channel 9 is gathering more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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