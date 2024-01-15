Monday night: Scattered rain and humid temperatures

ORLANDO, Fla. — Warm, cold, wet and dry - a mixed bag of random on any given day in Central Florida.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said this evening, there will be more scattered rain and humid weather.

Much of it is tapering overnight, but it will be a warm night.

On Tuesday, there will be more scattered rain and a few passing afternoon storms.

We’ll see how close we get to 80 degrees tomorrow.

But then a cold front arrives and knocks the temperatures down for Wednesday.

It’ll be dry, not humid.

Then, warmer and more showers by Friday, then colder and dry this weekend.

Next week looks warm.

