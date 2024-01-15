Monday Night Football: The Bucs host the Eagles as Super Wild Card Weekend continues on Channel 9

TAMPA, Fla. — Monday Night Football returns to Channel 9 tonight with the final game of Super Wild Card Weekend.

The surging Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8) will play host to the Philadelphia Eagles (11-6), who struggled towards the end of the regular season.

Monday’s game will be a rematch from week 3 of the regular season when the Eagles traveled Raymond James Stadium and handed the Bucs a 25-11 beating on Monday Night Football.

Analysts say the teams facing each other this Monday night will both be vastly different from the teams that faced each other back in September.

The Eagles floundered down the stretch of the regular season, losing five of their last six games.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers ended the regular season winning five of their last six games while securing the NFC’s South division title.

Additionally, Philadelphia’s star receiver A.J. Brown is expected to miss the game after suffering a knee injury during a loss to the New York Giants in week 18 of the regular season.

Coverage of Monday’s game begins live at 8:15 p.m. on Channel 9.

This is the fourth season of the current NFL playoff format.

The field was expanded to 14 teams in 2020 when the league added a third wild-card qualifier from both the AFC and NFC.

