‘We have made the difficult decision’: A Lake Eola brewing company closes its doors

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co. announced on social media that it would be closing at the end of the month.

The brewing company, which is on North Lake Eola Drive, announced Friday that it will permanently close its doors on May 30.

“We are sad to announce that we have made the difficult decision to close our location at Lake Eola in Orlando at the end of this month as a part of our company’s reorganization plan.” the restaurant said.

The brewing company said it encourages its customers to visit the original Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co. in downtown DeLand taproom.

Persimmon Hollow said customers can find its beer on tap at many restaurants throughout Florida and on retail shelves.

See a map of the location below.

