Kissimmee water park hosts fundraiser to benefit the Sunshine Foundation

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Island H2O Water Park in Kissimmee is offering a fun way for families to contribute to a good cause.

From now until May 31, interested participants can purchase tickets to the water park for a discounted price of $20 each, with $10 from each ticket going directly to the Sunshine Foundation.

The Sunshine Foundation is a wish-granting charity for children between the ages of three and 14 with life-long, severe chronic illnesses and conditions or trauma from abuse, and whose families have limited income.

They often serve children who may be turned away from other wish-granting organizations that require the child to be suffering from a critical or life-threatening diagnosis.

The most common request is to visit Legoland, Universal Studios, Disney World, and SeaWorld while staying at the Sunshine Foundaiton Dream Village near Disney.

The organization also facilitates “Special Dreams,” such as shopping sprees, family trips, cruises, and the supply of special needs equipment.

Island H2O tickets purchased through the fundraiser will be valid until the end of the 2024 season on October 27.

Purchase tickets or find more information here.

