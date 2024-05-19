Disney on Ice will debut a new show at the Kia Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — See the magic and energy of a live performance with a new Disney on Ice show this summer.

Disney on Ice will feature Frozen 2, Wish, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid and Moana.

Last year, Wish made its entertainment debut at Disney on Ice before the film was released.

Figure skaters will tell stories with acrobatic stunts, special effects, elaborate costumes and set designs.

Fans can also see their favorite Disney characters, Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy, become DJs as they remix classic Disney music.

The six-performance show will be at the Kia Center in downtown Orlando from Aug. 30 through Sept. 1.

Tickets will be sold to the general public starting May 21 at 10 a.m.

You can find more information here.

