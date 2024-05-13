Walt Disney World announces opening date for ‘Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World has unveiled when a new attraction will be open to guests.

The resort announced Sunday night when the new redesigned ride will open.

Disney says “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” will open on June 28 inside the Magic Kingdom.

The log flume ride will feature characters and music from the popular movie “The Princess and the Frog.”

It replaces “Splash Mountain,” which was closed last year.

