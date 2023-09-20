Experts say these are the best days to visit Walt Disney World this year

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re planning a trip to Walt Disney World in the next year, experts are weighing in on the best date to put it on the calendar.

MagicGuides, a Disney travel planning service, said they analyzed past park attendance data and the average daily temperature predicted to determine their recommendations.

According to their research, Oct. 26, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 are the three best days in the next year to head to the theme parks.

“While not every traveler has the flexibility to plan their trip around the least-crowded dates, this can still be a valuable tool for all, as knowing what to expect will allow you to plan accordingly and help you to maximize your Disney experience,” a MagicGuides spokesperson said.

