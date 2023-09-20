Circle of life: More than 300 animals born at Walt Disney World so far this year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The circle of life is alive and well at Walt Disney World.
Theme park officials said as of Wednesday, more than 300 animals have been born at Walt Disney World so far this year.
The babies range from cuttlefish and an eagle ray pup at The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT, to an aardvark and red river hog piglet, to more than 150 birds.
Officials said each new addition is important because it helps keep animal populations healthy and ensure their survival.
You can see photos of some of the new additions, including a zebra foal, cotton-top tamarin twins, a yellow-backed duiker calf and a Cinderella pony, here.
