Circle of life: More than 300 animals born at Walt Disney World so far this year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The circle of life is alive and well at Walt Disney World.

Theme park officials said as of Wednesday, more than 300 animals have been born at Walt Disney World so far this year.

The babies range from cuttlefish and an eagle ray pup at The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT, to an aardvark and red river hog piglet, to more than 150 birds.

Officials said each new addition is important because it helps keep animal populations healthy and ensure their survival.

See: More than 300 animals born at Walt Disney World so far this year

You can see photos of some of the new additions, including a zebra foal, cotton-top tamarin twins, a yellow-backed duiker calf and a Cinderella pony, here.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 31 Yellow-backed duiker calf After spending a few months bonding with mom Pearl backstage, yellow-backed duiker baby Penny, born in the spring, can now be spotted on Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail. (Aaron Wockenfuss/Walt Disney World)

See previous coverage below:

Video: ‘Ambitious,’ ‘turbocharged’: Disney plans to spend $60B on parks, cruise line over next 10 years The company is planning to spend about $60 billion on its domestic and international parks while at the same time growing the Disney Cruise Line. (Sabrina Maggiore, WFTV.com)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group